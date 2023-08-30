Tributes
‘Vegas people love you’: Help for Maui comes straight from the 9th island

"There's a lot of people that live out here that are from Hawaii that we feel we can't be back home, so this is the way we give back."
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (HawaiiNewsNow) - Help for Maui is coming from all across the country — with a special fundraiser from the ninth island.

Las Vegas hosted the “9th Island Love for Lahaina” fundraiser over the weekend to help Maui fire victims.

As many know, there is a large, growing population of former Hawaii residents in Las Vegas — just this year, the Native Hawaiian conference was held in Las Vegas for the first time.

“There’s a lot of people that live out here that are from Hawaii that we feel we can’t be back home, so this is the way we give back.” Las Vegas resident from Hawaii Trina Shin said.

The Maui Strong coordinator, Toni Rose Lopez, says the event is all about community.

“The idea is community. We are one people. We have to come together and really show each other that if one person is affected, everybody has to really come together and do their part,” Rose Lopez said.

A portion of proceeds from the event go to the Maui Fire Relief Fund, the Salvation Army, and the Maui Foodbank — essential services for people on Maui after thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed.

“It’s surreal, right? You don’t see the effects of what’s really happening until the aftermath, so as it’s happening, you’re just like, ‘How can I help? What can I do?’ And I think your heart cries for everybody,” Rose Lopez said.

“I’m still heartbroken about everything. I have family that’s there in the heart of Lahaina right now that’s going through a lot, and my heart breaks for them,” Shin said.

“Ninth Island, Vegas people love you guys. We are here for you. We pray. And we’re going to build back. Lahaina Strong.”

