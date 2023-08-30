Tributes
Suspect armed with sword in custody after hours-long barricade situation in Kailua

Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai and Kahoa Drive due to a police investigation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:31 PM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A suspect accused of approaching officers with a sword, prompting an hours-long barricade situation in Kailua, is now in police custody Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

According to Honolulu Police Department Maj. Burt Soria, officers received a report of an argument at a home in Kihapai Street around 9 a.m.

Upon arrival, a man and woman were arguing, and the man was seen damaging property within the home, police said.

Police said the man then exited the home and approached the officers while carrying a sword. He refused officers’ orders to put down the sword and instead held it in an offensive manner and went back into the home.

He ignored the officers’ orders to leave the home, during which time, the woman was able to exit safely.

Crisis negotiators spoke with the man, who then surrendered at around 1:30 p.m.

He was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation.

A few neighboring homes were evacuated, and the incident triggered several road closures in the area.

The man, in his 30s, faces terroristic threatening and property damage charges.

There were no reports of any injuries.

