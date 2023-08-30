Putting power to the pedal, this ER doctor has been cycling his way to town for work

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you make the daily drive over the Pali Highway, chances are you’ve seen Mark Baker riding his bicycle.

That’s how the emergency room doctor at Pali Momi has been getting to and from work — for more than three decades.

When Baker describes himself as very physically fit, you better believe it.

“I like to exercise every day,” he said.

The Kailua resident is an avid cyclist.

“Getting to and from anywhere I can on a bike is more pleasing to me than being in a car,” he said.

The 67-year-old rides his bicycle to and from work, and it’s not just across town. He pedals the 21 miles it takes to get from his front door to Pali Momi Medical Center in Aiea, then another 21 miles going back home.

He rides solo.

“If I’m riding up a hill and there’s somebody else, we’ll ride together. But it’s not like we planned on joining each other,” he said.

Rain or shine, Baker’s on his bike, making the thousand-foot climb up the Pali Highway, through the tunnel, then down the other side.

“There’s a lot of green. Sometimes there’s some pigs. I think the cars don’t see the pigs as often as I would,” he said.

He started cycling the Pali shortly after he began working in Pali Momi’s emergency department in 1989.

“I basically love working in the ER and taking care of people,” he said.

That includes battling a pervasive problem. He founded an organization that warns young people about the dangers of crystal meth.

“Don’t ever try it because it’s terrible,” he said. “If you do try it, you may never go back.”

Baker is a triathlete. The long rides keep him in shape. But he has had a few close calls with passing vehicles.

“I know I’m pretty visible but it’s still potentially challenging,” he said.

He estimates he’s logged more than 57,000 miles riding to and from work.

“I guess I would say there are people that think I’m crazy to do that, but they don’t ask me why I’m doing it,” he said.

And if you’re wondering how long it takes him to cycle his way to work.

“With signals, usually an hour and 45 minutes,” he said.

That’s an hour and 45 minutes driven only by pedal power.

