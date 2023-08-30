Tributes
LIVE: President Biden announces $95M to ‘harden’ Hawaii’s power grid as part of Maui recovery efforts

Congresswoman Jill Tokuda and Democratic Whip Katherine Clark provided an update on the ongoing federal response in Lahaina.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:41 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - President Joe Biden announced Wednesday the Department of Energy will be providing $95 million to harden Hawaii’s electric grid.

Biden is expected to provide an update on the Maui wildfires response as well as Hurricane Idalia’s impact on Florida Wednesday morning from the White House.

The Biden administration says the investment will The Biden administration says the investment will help position the state to better withstand future storms.

They added it will help reduce the likelihood of outages, reduce restoration times following outages, reduce risk of wildfire events, and increase grid operational resilience.

Other ways the funding will be used include:

  • Strengthening critical transmission lines, including two on Maui
  • Hardening poles supporting critical facilities such as hospitals, water facilities, emergency response, and military
  • Replacing wooden poles with fire-resistant material
  • Deploying intelligent switches and materials to help reduce wildfire risk
  • Removing hazard trees
  • Relocating the Maui control center to a more secure and resilient location

Hundreds of personnel from across dozens of Federal departments and agencies continue working with state and county partners on the ground to assess ongoing needs and provide resources and personnel to support response efforts.

“What we’re doing is going to take time,” Biden said during the press conference. “We’re going to do it in a way that’s respectful to the wishes of Hawaii.”

“One thing I can tell you is that we’ll be there every step of the way. We’re not walking away.”

This all comes after Hawaiian Electric admitted its powerline appeared to have sparked one fire the morning of Aug. 8.

However, the utility said its lines did not start the deadly Lahaina fire that flared up later that afternoon, claiming the powerlines were not energized.

So far HECO faces multiple lawsuits, including against Maui County.

Despite the legal conflict between the two

