Life-saving medication to reverse overdoses installed in vending machines around Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest tool to prevent opioid overdoses is a vending machine.

They’ll be dispensing free doses of a medication that could save someone’s life.

Just like choosing a soda or a snack, the public will be able to access a vending machine stocked with Naloxone — the drug can prevent someone from dying from an accidental opioid overdose.

“Here in Hawaii, we have an overdose every 11 days. And having life-saving medication like this at the hands of anybody who needs it is hopefully going to decrease that number,” Heather Lusk, HHHRC Executive Director, said.

The Department of Health is funding the vending machine program, and Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center is one of the organizations hosting the machines.

They’ll be placed at sites statewide, including county jails and Halawa Prison.

“To have this as a tool to be able to educate our staff, to be able to educate our young people so that we can walk alongside them in this journey and keep them alive,” RYSE Executive Director Carla Houser said.

Health leaders say the machines are also especially needed after the disaster in Lahaina.

“We also know that overdose is more likely in crisis and a disaster, and unfortunately, are already hearing of overdoses in Maui and hoping that today’s announcement and Naloxone access can continue to save lives,” Lusk added.

The drug is a nasal spray and will come with instructions on exactly how to administer it.

Health leaders insist it’s safe, even if someone having a medical emergency is given Naloxone accidentally.

“This is a very safe drug. There are no negative side effects, and I really want to get this into as many hands as possible.”

