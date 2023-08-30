Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Life-saving medication to reverse overdoses installed in vending machines around Hawaii

The latest tool to prevent opiod overdoses is a vending machine. They'll be dispensing *free* doses of a medication that could save someone's life.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:27 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The latest tool to prevent opioid overdoses is a vending machine.

They’ll be dispensing free doses of a medication that could save someone’s life.

Just like choosing a soda or a snack, the public will be able to access a vending machine stocked with Naloxone — the drug can prevent someone from dying from an accidental opioid overdose.

“Here in Hawaii, we have an overdose every 11 days. And having life-saving medication like this at the hands of anybody who needs it is hopefully going to decrease that number,” Heather Lusk, HHHRC Executive Director, said.

The Department of Health is funding the vending machine program, and Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center is one of the organizations hosting the machines.

They’ll be placed at sites statewide, including county jails and Halawa Prison.

“To have this as a tool to be able to educate our staff, to be able to educate our young people so that we can walk alongside them in this journey and keep them alive,” RYSE Executive Director Carla Houser said.

Health leaders say the machines are also especially needed after the disaster in Lahaina.

“We also know that overdose is more likely in crisis and a disaster, and unfortunately, are already hearing of overdoses in Maui and hoping that today’s announcement and Naloxone access can continue to save lives,” Lusk added.

The drug is a nasal spray and will come with instructions on exactly how to administer it.

Health leaders insist it’s safe, even if someone having a medical emergency is given Naloxone accidentally.

“This is a very safe drug. There are no negative side effects, and I really want to get this into as many hands as possible.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115

Latest News

The Kauai Fire Department said the blaze broke out near the Kaiakea fire station and Saint...
Firefighters battling brush fire in east Kauai
New city ordinances surrounding cannabis use
At conference, prosecutor makes the case against legalizing recreational weed
Chelsea Davis reports from Kamehameha Elementary in Lahaina
DOE announces tentative timeframe to welcome students back to West Maui schools
Gilbert Samuel Coloma Keith-Agaran
Lawmaker’s potential role as lawyer for fire victims described as ethical ‘gray area’