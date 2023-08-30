HFD responding to possible hazmat situation at Ala Moana Center

Tributes
Firefighters arrived around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a chemical odor coming from a store.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:29 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is responding to a possible hazmat situation at Ala Moana Center on Tuesday.

Firefighters arrived around 2:30 p.m. to a report of a chemical odor coming from a store.

The store was evacuated as a precaution and the area has been cordoned off.

HNN has reached out to officials for more information on the incident and whether there has been any injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

