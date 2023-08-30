Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Healthier Hawaii: Wrist and hand injuries with technology

Dr. Timothy Fei, a hand and upper extremity surgeon from Hawaii Pacific Health, outlines some of the injuries you can get if you overuse electronic devices.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:20 AM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It can be hard for many people to put down their smartphones or tablets.

But did you know that staying on these devices for too long can potentially injure you?

Dr. Timothy Fei, a hand and upper extremity surgeon from Hawaii Pacific Health, outlines some of the injuries you can get if you overuse electronic devices.

He also explains a common condition called “carpal tunnel syndrome” and provides some treatment tips to help alleviate the symptoms.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths
HFD responding to hazmat situation at store in Ala Moana Center.
HFD responds to possible hazmat situation at a store in Ala Moana Center
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
With Maui search near finished, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris
DOE to hold meetings about reopenning Maui schools
‘An answered prayer’: After anxious weeks, small Lahaina school gets good news on its students
A man is in custody following a barricade situation in Kailua.
Suspect armed with sword in custody after hours-long standoff with police

Latest News

Healthier Hawaii: Wrist and hand injuries with technology
Healthier Hawaii: Wrist and hand injuries with technology
The condition includes experiencing physiological changes from regular exposure to chronic...
Hawaii researchers seek to raise awareness symptoms, treatment for ‘firefighter syndrome’
The Small Business Administration offers low-interest, long term loans for homeowners, renters...
SBA offers loans for Maui homeowners, business owners affected by wildfires
Gov. Josh Green met with wildfire survivors on Monday to reassure them he was working to...
Survivors urged to visit Family Assistance Center for disaster resources, relief