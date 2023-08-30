Healthier Hawaii: Wrist and hand injuries with technology

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It can be hard for many people to put down their smartphones or tablets.

But did you know that staying on these devices for too long can potentially injure you?

Dr. Timothy Fei, a hand and upper extremity surgeon from Hawaii Pacific Health, outlines some of the injuries you can get if you overuse electronic devices.

He also explains a common condition called “carpal tunnel syndrome” and provides some treatment tips to help alleviate the symptoms.

For more health and wellness tips and information, visit HealthierHawaii.org.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.