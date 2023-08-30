First Alert Forecast: Strong winds due today, fire alerts are posted

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy to locally strong trade winds are expected to develop Wednesday and Thursday. Low clouds and showers carried by the trade winds will remain focused over windward and mauka areas through early Wednesday. Much drier conditions are forecast to spread from east to west across the island chain from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The combination of locally strong winds and very low humidity will elevate fire weather concerns on Thursday. Expect a more typical trade weather pattern to return heading into the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. Expect trade winds to weaken slightly from Sunday into Monday.

Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Wednesday and become rough through the second half of the week as the trades ramp up. A late season south swell with heights potentially near the advisory level during the peak late Tuesday through Wednesday. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will trend up again this weekend.

