Firefighters battling brush fire in east Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai firefighters are working to put out a brush fire in Kealia on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kauai Fire Department said the blaze broke out near the Kaiakea fire station and Saint Catherine Church Cemetery.

At this time, officials said no structures are threatened.

The brush fire initially resulted in road closures but as of 5:25 p.m., police said Kuhio Highway is now open in both directions.

