‘Firefighter syndrome’: UH Hilo researchers address unique mental health condition for fightfighters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Researchers at UH Hilo want to help firefighters with mental and physical trauma, saying traumatic events can cause a condition called “firefighter syndrome.”

Researchers say that “firefighter syndrome” includes experiencing physiological changes from regular exposure to chronic stress, lethal risks, and potential for a wide range of injuries.

UH Hilo Psychology professor Chris Frueh and his team created a framework for firefighters who need help understanding their mental and physical ailments and to help them get the care they need.

“An individual firefighter can look through it and see, ‘Oh, my goodness, I check these boxes.’ It can help educate them as to what some of the domains or concerns are and where they are on some of these issues. It can also be used as a way to educate spouses or family members,’” Chris Frueh, Psychology Professor, said.

The team also developed a questionnaire for firefighters who need help self-reporting and evaluating their conditions.

Check out the questionnaire and get additional information here.

