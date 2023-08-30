EPA: Clearing hazardous materials from Lahana expected to take ‘several months’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The EPA says it’s expected to take “several months” for specialized crews to clear household hazardous materials from fire-ravaged Lahaina.

The effort started earlier this week as recovery crews wrapped up the painstaking work of searching for remains. Once hazardous materials are cleared, debris removal will begin.

EPA said the hazardous materials it’s removing include household paints, solvents, batteries and pesticides. Fuel fron pressurized cylinders and tanks will also be removed and stabilized.

Workers will also remove items thought to contain asbestos if they are easy to identify.

The EPA said it will also have an electrician on-site to advise field teams on safely de-energizing and removing home “power bank” batteries, which can be dangerous.

“Following a fire, hazardous materials require special handling and disposal, especially if their containers are damaged,” EPA said. “These efforts will reduce potential threats to public health and safety and allow other agencies to remove debris and ash in the affected areas.”

The agency said it will contact police if remains or firearms are found.

EPA said after the household hazardous material is removed, a fine adhesive called “Soiltac” will be applied to ash to prevent it from blowing off properties and to limit runoff.

The adhesive dries clear and will be sprayed onto properties in sections.

At the same time, officials say they’re conducting air monitoring for fine particles of dust. The results of air quality testing are available on the EPA AirNow site.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.