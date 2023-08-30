DOE announces tentative timeframe to welcome students back to West Maui schools

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three weeks after devastating wildfires tore through Lahaina town, the state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a tentative timeframe to welcome students back to West Maui schools.

Three of the DOE’s Lahaina schools — Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High — have been closed since the wildfires on Aug. 8.

Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said he expects students can return in mid-October — after fall break — pending environmental clearances.

The schools are currently undergoing environmental assessments for air, water and soil quality. Officials are also ensuring the schools have stable power and sufficient broadband connectivity.

Before schools reopen, they will also undergo a deep cleaning.

Students and staff at King Kamehameha III Elementary — which was destroyed in the fire — will share a campus with Princess Nahienaena Elementary.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.