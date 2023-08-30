Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

DOE announces tentative timeframe to welcome students back to West Maui schools

Chelsea Davis reports from Kamehameha Elementary in Lahaina
Chelsea Davis reports from Kamehameha Elementary in Lahaina(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:02 PM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three weeks after devastating wildfires tore through Lahaina town, the state Department of Education on Tuesday announced a tentative timeframe to welcome students back to West Maui schools.

Three of the DOE’s Lahaina schools — Princess Nahienaena Elementary, Lahaina Intermediate and Lahainaluna High — have been closed since the wildfires on Aug. 8.

Schools Superintendent Keith Hayashi said he expects students can return in mid-October — after fall break — pending environmental clearances.

'No one asked': Some disappointed with DOE's plan to relocate West Maui students

The schools are currently undergoing environmental assessments for air, water and soil quality. Officials are also ensuring the schools have stable power and sufficient broadband connectivity.

Before schools reopen, they will also undergo a deep cleaning.

Students and staff at King Kamehameha III Elementary — which was destroyed in the fire — will share a campus with Princess Nahienaena Elementary.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115

Latest News

The 67-year-old rides his bicycle to and from work, and it’s not just across town.
Putting power to the pedal, this ER doctor has been cycling his way to town for work
HFD responding to hazmat situation at store in Ala Moana Center.
HFD responds to possible hazmat situation at a store in Ala Moana Center
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
With search efforts in Lahaina winding down, authorities turn attention to clearing toxic debris
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims