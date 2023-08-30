Tributes
At conference, prosecutor makes the case against legalizing recreational weed

Honolulu's prosecutor gathered Hawaii power brokers together to push back against efforts to legalize recreational marijuana in Hawaii.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s city prosecutor brought together other power brokers in Hawaii on Tuesday to push back against efforts to legalize recreation marijuana in the islands.

At a conference in Waikiki on Tuesday, Prosecutor Steve Alm made the case against legalizing weed in Hawaii. “When you increase access and availability ... we’d be saying it’s OK,” Alm said.

“And you know, the kids are going to say ‘Hey, it’s OK.’ That’s what the lawmakers say.”

Alm addressed a crowd that included high-ranking Hawaii officials, including Honolulu’s police chief, vice president of the state Senate, Honolulu City Council members, and business owners.

The gathering comes after the state Senate passed a measure in March to legalize recreational marijuana. The bill was never heard in the House, but lawmakers pledged to pick it up again.

Alm is trying to stall the momentum.

On Tuesday, citing study after study, he talked about the harmful effects of the drug.

Those in favor of legalizing marijuana, however, argue its already here and some lawmakers say public will is on their side — with more than 20 states already allowing recreation use.

“Why not ensure safe tested access by regulated businesses that are taxed appropriately,” said state Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole, who represents parts of Windward Oahu.

“Let’s be honest about this, it’s every where in Hawaii and it has been.”

