City announces $2.6M contract for Haiku Stairs removal project

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city announced on Tuesday that it has awarded a $2.6 million contract for removal of the Haiku Stairs.

The city has selected Nakoa Companies, Inc. for the project.

There’s no timeline for removal of the stairs, but the firm will have to work with a biologist to protect native species and prevent erosion.

The Friends of Haiku Stairs recently filed a lawsuit to stop the city from removing the stairs, saying more environmental reviews were needed. But the City Council voted unanimously two years ago to tear it down.

The Haiku Stairs, commonly known as Stairway to Heaven, was built in the 1940s and has been closed since 1987. But over the years, the stairs attracted countless trespassers and vandalism.

Dangerous conditions also led to dozens of hikers needing to be rescued.

