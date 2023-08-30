5-year-old’s cookies sales raise $600 to support Maui wildfire survivors, aims for $50K goal

Tributes
5-year-old’s cookies sales raise $600 to support Maui wildfire survivors, aims for $50,000 goal
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:36 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 5-year-old with a recipe for delicious chocolate chunk cookies is helping Maui wildfire survivors.

Dash Hsu of Irvine, California, is a kindergartner with a knack for business.

Hsu has already raised $600, selling 100 cookies in just 2 hours last Sunday.

The part-time Oahu resident is now calling on other keiki to help reach the goal of raising $50,000.

“We definitely feel like we’re very close to the community that we have there, are neighbors there. And so we felt that even though we don’t live there full time, it definitely hit us,” Dash’s mother, Agnes Hsu, said.

All the money raised is going to the Maui Strong Fund.

Dash’s mom has posted the recipe on her blog and a guide to selling the cookies here.

