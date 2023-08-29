‘What this island is about’: Maui restaurant goes door-to-door to bring hot meals, aloha

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly three weeks after the wildfires on Maui, community support is still going strong.

At Fuego’s Argentinian Steakhouse in Central Maui, all stepped up to help put together meals being sent to shelters, churches and first responders.

It’s another group that’s using their skills to bring hot meals and aloha to the community.

“I expect nothing less, this is what this island is about, you don’t have to ask, people just come,” Fuego General Manager Nicholas Roustan.

Over the last two weeks, the team at Fuego’s has whipped up, packed up and boxed up more than 2,400 meals all together, averaging around 200 per day.

“We’ve had a team of cowboys literally going in and out with big trucks and trailers,” said Lief Channing Smith, Director of Golf and Maui Lani. “And then we also have a lot of friends that have donated their time and their vehicles.”

The team says they’ll keep going as long as they can, and as long as there is a need for it.

“What we’ve been doing is stopping, shaking hands and giving people a hug and just trying to love on them,” Smith said.

“Because there’s a lot of mental that’s going along with this that people just want to talk.”

