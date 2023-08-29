Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘What this island is about’: Maui restaurant goes door-to-door to bring hot meals, aloha

It’s another team using their skills to bring hot meals and aloha to the community.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:21 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly three weeks after the wildfires on Maui, community support is still going strong.

At Fuego’s Argentinian Steakhouse in Central Maui, all stepped up to help put together meals being sent to shelters, churches and first responders.

It’s another group that’s using their skills to bring hot meals and aloha to the community.

“I expect nothing less, this is what this island is about, you don’t have to ask, people just come,” Fuego General Manager Nicholas Roustan.

Over the last two weeks, the team at Fuego’s has whipped up, packed up and boxed up more than 2,400 meals all together, averaging around 200 per day.

“We’ve had a team of cowboys literally going in and out with big trucks and trailers,” said Lief Channing Smith, Director of Golf and Maui Lani. “And then we also have a lot of friends that have donated their time and their vehicles.”

The team says they’ll keep going as long as they can, and as long as there is a need for it.

“What we’ve been doing is stopping, shaking hands and giving people a hug and just trying to love on them,” Smith said.

“Because there’s a lot of mental that’s going along with this that people just want to talk.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Lahaina (FILE)
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds picking up today, Fire Weather Alert on for tomorrow
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
Attorney general urges property owners to report unsolicited offers made after wildfires
The Small Business Administration offers low-interest, long term loans for homeowners, renters...
SBA offers loans for Maui homeowners, business owners affected by wildfires