Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday...
A woman, a man and two toddlers were found dead inside a New York City apartment on Monday afternoon, police said.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Four people - including two young boys, ages 1 and 3 - were found fatally stabbed inside a New York City apartment Monday, police said.

Officers who were called at about 3 p.m. for a wellness check on Manhattan’s Upper West Side found the bodies of the children and two adults, a 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had wounds to their bodies, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Police had initially identified the children as a boy and a girl.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

