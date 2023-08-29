Suspect, 20, charged with second-degree murder in Maili shooting
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 3:50 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Maili, said Honolulu Police officials.
HPD says Kaiea Costales, 20, is accused of gunning down the 42-year-old victim at the intersection of Maliona Street and Kula’aupuni Street on Aug. 18.
Officials say Costales has been charged with second-degree murder and firearm offenses.
HPD says Costales’ bail is set at $1 million.
