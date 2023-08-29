Suspect, 20, charged with second-degree murder in Maili shooting

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man in Maili, said Honolulu Police officials.

HPD says Kaiea Costales, 20, is accused of gunning down the 42-year-old victim at the intersection of Maliona Street and Kula’aupuni Street on Aug. 18.

Officials say Costales has been charged with second-degree murder and firearm offenses.

HPD says Costales’ bail is set at $1 million.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.