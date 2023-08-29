Tributes
September’s test of the outdoor warning siren system won’t take place

Hawaii's outdoor warning siren system is tested monthly.
Hawaii's outdoor warning siren system is tested monthly.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:44 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - September’s monthly test of the outdoor siren warning system will not take place as regularly scheduled.

Normally, the tests take place the first business day of each month at 11:45 a.m. However in light of the Maui wildfires, the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has called off the test for September.

They said the test, which would’ve happened on Friday Sept. 1, was set to take place during a 15 minute period planned as a moment of worldwide prayer and remembrance for those killed or missing in Lahaina.

“Out of concern and recognition that sounding the sirens could disrupt the observance and cause distress, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency (HI-EMA) will not conduct the September siren test,” the agency said in a news release.

Officials said maintenance and repair work on the siren system will continue as usual, and the test will take place as planned Monday Oct. 1.

The sirens will not sound, however the test of the Live Audio Broadcast segment of the Emergency Alert System will take place as normal, as required by the Federal Communications Commission.

Officials say the Live Audio Broadcast test is normally conducted at roughly the same time as the monthly siren sounding, in cooperation with the Hawai’i broadcast industry.

