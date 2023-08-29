Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Semitruck carrying cans and bottles of Miller Lite overturns, officials say

A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, West Virginia.(John Green)
By Brenda Bryan and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:25 AM HST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSONVILLE, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A West Virginia county may be short a truck full of Miller Lite beer after a tractor-trailer toppled over on Tuesday.

Police responded to the reported crash in Kanawha County around 11 a.m. on Fishers Branch Road.

Firefighters said the driver of the semi was turning around in a private driveway when it into a ditch and turned over.

The top of the trailer then split, causing cans and bottles of beer to pour out of it.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

WSAZ reported the road was blocked after the crash because the truck was leaking fuel and first responders off-loaded it into a fuel tank.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
COMING UP: Maui’s mayor, emergency management officials discuss latest on Lahaina wildfire
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai and Kahoa Drive due to a police investigation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Kailua
Satellite image of the circulation of former Tropical Storm Irwin.
Irwin downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, expected to continue weakening
Kristin Perry, Senior Ambassador Giffords Gun Owners for Safety
Michiganders discuss gun safety reform and firearm injury prevention; look ahead to issue in 2024