Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New synthetic opioids are more dangerous than fentanyl, study says

A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.
A new study shows the drugs could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.(USAF / Abbey Rieves)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:19 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - First heroin, then fentanyl, now even more powerful synthetics could fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.

They’re called netazenes and go by the street name “Frankenstein.”

A new study shows they could be 10 times stronger than fentanyl.

It says patients who overdose on “Frankenstein” opioids often require two or more doses of naloxone to survive.

Fentanyl overdoses usually need just need one.

Although the synthetics have been around for a while, researchers said providers need to be ready to encounter more of them.

The small study is out Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Lahaina (FILE)
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel...
University of North Carolina graduate student charged in killing of faculty advisor denied bond
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Miami Mayor Francis Suarez speaks during a Fair-Side...
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez suspends his 2024 presidential bid after failing to qualify for debate
FILE - A turtle pokes its nose out of the water in the wetlands inside Sugar Hollow Park in...
After Supreme Court curtails federal power, Biden administration weakens water protections
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds picking up today, Fire Weather Alert on for tomorrow
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 29, 2023