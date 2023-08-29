From musubi to teriyaki sauce, Hawaii ex-pats help raise money for relief efforts on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Support for Maui has come from near and far. On the mainland, a couple of campaigns started by Hawaii ex-pats is helping raise money for relief efforts on the Valley Isle.

In Seattle, Kamala Saxton, an Oahu native and small business owner, raised a lot of money to aid the survivors of Maui’s wildfires.

She and her business partner, Roz Edison, own a local food restaurant and catering business called Marination.

“We are helpers. It felt hopeless to be here and not being able to do anything, so this was it. We did not think we would be rolling 3,000-plus musubi in the span of two days,” she said.

Their “Musubi for Maui” campaign brought in $30,000 that went straight to organizations helping with Maui relief efforts.

“We had to do something fast,” Saxton said. “It exceeded our expectations which was amazing!”

In another part of the mainland, brothers Kalani and Kimo Mack are in the middle of their own fundraising effort. The expats from Oahu own a Hawaiian-style food chain called Mo’ Bettahs, that has locations in six states from Utah to Texas.

“We decided to put our teriyaki sauce on sale,” Kimo Mack said from his home in Bountiful, Utah.

“We sell bottles of teriyaki sauce out of all our locations. We decided that we would give 100% of the proceeds to the Maui Community Foundation.”

Mo’ Bettahs partnered with Aloha Shoyu on the campaign and customers are snapping up the sauce bottles in all of the eatery’s 45 outlets.

“We’re on track to breaking records as far as how much sauce we’re selling,” Mack said. “People have good hearts. Aloha isn’t exclusive to Hawaii — that’s the good news. We see so much aloha being shared from the people here.”

Meanwhile, Saxton said the “Musubi for Maui” drive is just the first that she and Edison will do for Lahaina.

“We’re not pau yet. This is just the beginning,” she said. “We will be doing additional aid. I think everyone will be.”

Mack agrees. Mo’ Bettahs is brainstorming for other ways to raise money for Maui, after the teriyaki sauce campaign ends at the end of August.

“We’ve been having different groups connect with us, that want to get involved. I imagine that this will be an evolving thing as needs appear,” he said.

Marination’s motto is “Every day, Aloha.” Saxton said the musubi sale for Lahaina was one way to put those words into action.

“We rep our culture and not our zip code. I think that’s true in every Hawaiian and ex-Hawaii resident. You may be on the mainland. You may be outside of the islands, but that is home,” she said.

