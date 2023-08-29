Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Migrant woman dies after a ‘medical emergency’ in Border Patrol custody in South Texas, agency says

A second migrant has died in federal custody in Harlingen, following a girl's death there in May.
A second migrant has died in federal custody in Harlingen, following a girl's death there in May.(CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 1:41 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARLINGEN, Texas (AP) — A migrant woman died in South Texas after spending less than a day in federal custody, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol announced Tuesday.

Border agents encountered the 29-year-old woman and her family in the Rio Grande Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to a statement from the agency. While she was in custody, she experienced a “medical emergency” and was treated by an on-site medical team and then taken to a hospital in Harlingen where she was pronounced dead, the agency said.

The woman spent less than 20 hours in custody, according to the statement. Agency guidelines state migrants must be processed within 72 hours.

No details were offered about the woman’s medical condition or her nationality.

An investigation, per agency protocol, is underway by the Office of Professional Responsibility. The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and the Harlingen Police Department were also notified.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115

Latest News

Maui’s mayor and emergency management officials are holding a news conference Tuesday afternoon...
Maui mayor discusses the latest on Lahaina recovery operations
Maui County has released a list of 388 people who remain unaccounted for following the...
'Trust the process': MPD chief provides update on those missing following devastating fire
MEMA Interim Administrator Darryl Oliveira provides update on search and rescue effort in...
Search and rescue efforts of area decimated in Lahaina nearly complete
Mayor Richard Bissen and Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara respond to question about communication between...
Maui mayor, HIEMA director respond to question about communication between state, county
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
LIVE: With search efforts nearly finished, authorities now turn attention to clearing toxic debris