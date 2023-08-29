Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Firefighters who lost homes in Maui blazes receive outpouring of donations from near, far

MFD
MFD(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:29 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters who lost their homes while battling multiple wildfires on Aug. 8 are receiving an outpouring of donations from near and far.

On Monday, two fire associations from Southern California donated $80,000 to the Maui Fire Department.

More than half that goes directly to the 17 firefighters who lost their homes in the disaster.

They were also handed cash and gift cards directly from their California colleagues.

“We have the resources and we’re able to support our firefighters and our brothers and sisters across the nation when they have a tragedy like this,” said Orange County Fire Authority Chris Hamm.

“Firefighters are very good at helping others but often struggle to ask for help themselves when they need it.”

For MFD, the support from the community and across the world has been a great reminder to take care of themselves first.

“That part has been really overwhelming,” said firefighter Keahi Ho. “I just have to keep reminding myself... that we need to put on our oxygen mask first and so that we can be here to help rebuild this community.”

A relief fund for Maui first responders has so far raised more than $114,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Lahaina (FILE)
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Mark Akina, 30, of Eden Roc
Man, 30, charged after allegedly assaulting father, holding him captive on Hawaii Island
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all Hawaiian...
Fire weather watch issued for leeward areas across the state starting Wednesday
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
DOE to hold meetings about reopenning Maui schools
‘An answered prayer’: After anxious weeks, small Lahaina school gets good news on its students