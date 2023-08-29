Firefighters who lost homes in Maui blazes receive outpouring of donations from near, far

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters who lost their homes while battling multiple wildfires on Aug. 8 are receiving an outpouring of donations from near and far.

On Monday, two fire associations from Southern California donated $80,000 to the Maui Fire Department.

More than half that goes directly to the 17 firefighters who lost their homes in the disaster.

They were also handed cash and gift cards directly from their California colleagues.

“We have the resources and we’re able to support our firefighters and our brothers and sisters across the nation when they have a tragedy like this,” said Orange County Fire Authority Chris Hamm.

“Firefighters are very good at helping others but often struggle to ask for help themselves when they need it.”

For MFD, the support from the community and across the world has been a great reminder to take care of themselves first.

“That part has been really overwhelming,” said firefighter Keahi Ho. “I just have to keep reminding myself... that we need to put on our oxygen mask first and so that we can be here to help rebuild this community.”

A relief fund for Maui first responders has so far raised more than $114,000.

If you would like to donate, click here.

