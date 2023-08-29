Man, 30, charged after allegedly assaulting father, holding him captive on Hawaii Island

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old Eden Roc man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting his father and holding him captive in Puna.

Authorities say Mark Akina was charged on Saturday with assault, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and abuse of a family member.

The incident happened in the evening hours last Wednesday at a residence on Paniolo Street in Eden Roc.

Akina’s 57-year-old father told police he was assaulted with a knife and stick while also being punched and kicked several times.

He also reported that his son threatened to kill him.

The victim was able to escape after he fought back, and hid at a family member’s nearby residence. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center the next day for treatment.

Officers arrested the Akina without incident later that day.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday in Hilo District Court. His bail is set at $82,000.

