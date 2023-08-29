Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Man, 30, charged after allegedly assaulting father, holding him captive on Hawaii Island

Mark Akina, 30, of Eden Roc
Mark Akina, 30, of Eden Roc(Hawaii Police Department)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 6:54 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUNA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old Eden Roc man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting his father and holding him captive in Puna.

Authorities say Mark Akina was charged on Saturday with assault, kidnapping, terroristic threatening and abuse of a family member.

The incident happened in the evening hours last Wednesday at a residence on Paniolo Street in Eden Roc.

Akina’s 57-year-old father told police he was assaulted with a knife and stick while also being punched and kicked several times.

He also reported that his son threatened to kill him.

The victim was able to escape after he fought back, and hid at a family member’s nearby residence. He was taken to Hilo Medical Center the next day for treatment.

Officers arrested the Akina without incident later that day.

He made his initial court appearance on Monday in Hilo District Court. His bail is set at $82,000.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Lahaina (FILE)
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

MFD
Firefighters who lost homes in Maui blazes receive outpouring of donations from near, far
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all Hawaiian...
Fire weather watch issued for leeward areas across the state starting Wednesday
Find that link we mentioned on air!
As Seen on Sunrise
DOE to hold meetings about reopenning Maui schools
‘An answered prayer’: After anxious weeks, small Lahaina school gets good news on its students