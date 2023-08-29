Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Inmates are being asked to participate in the massive effort to ID those killed in Lahaina

Saguaro Correctional Center
Saguaro Correctional Center(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:32 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to identify more of the Lahaina wildfire victims, the state is tapping into a set of the population that may be willing to provide DNA samples.

Inmates at all Hawaii jails and prisons are being asked to participate in the effort.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Inmates at all Hawaii jails and prisons are being asked to participate in the effort.

Tommy Johnson, Director of DPS said he notified the wardens of all the facilities that kits are available. The Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona is included in the project.

Thousands of Hawaii inmates have been sent to the Arizona facility to serve their time.

Hundreds of Hawaii prisoners are serving their time in Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona
Hundreds of Hawaii prisoners are serving their time in Saguaro Correctional Center in Arizona

“We would take the swab, the oral swab and mail it in to the address provided and then it would be processed that way,” Johnson said, adding the collection is only for the wildfire.

Prisoners convicted of felony crimes have been contributing DNA samples for years, but Johnson said that is a separate database.

And it’s not just inmates being offered the kits. Staff will also be able to do the test.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Large Tropical Storm Irwin continues on a westward track in the Eastern Pacific
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Bissen: Hindsight is 20/20 in Lahaina disaster, but authorities have learned valuable lessons
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11

Latest News

Volunteers are sifting through handfuls of ash where homeowners believe some kind of precious...
Finding hope in the ashes, volunteers discover engagement ring in rubble of Kula fire
In Seattle, Oahu native and small business owner Kamala Saxton raised a lot of money to aid the...
They don’t call Hawaii home anymore. But their love for Lahaina never wavered
Gov. Josh Green met with wildfire survivors on Monday to reassure them he was working to...
Governor to wildfire survivors: We’re here to provide aid in the short- and long-term
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started