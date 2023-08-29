Tributes
HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian and faith leaders from a diversity of backgrounds will deliver a daylong vigil statewide on Friday to honor those lost in the Lahaina wildfire.

Hawaii News Now will carry portions of the vigil live on air and online.

The vigil will include ceremonies at sunrise, noon and sunset on each island.

To watch:

If you’re watching online, choose the free stream that works for you:

