HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:22 PM HST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Native Hawaiian and faith leaders from a diversity of backgrounds will deliver a daylong vigil statewide on Friday to honor those lost in the Lahaina wildfire.
Hawaii News Now will carry portions of the vigil live on air and online.
The vigil will include ceremonies at sunrise, noon and sunset on each island.
To watch:
- Tune into K5 or watch live on HNN’s digital platforms.
- We’ll also carry portions of the vigils in our newscasts.
If you’re watching online, choose the free stream that works for you:
- You can watch on our website or our news app.
- You can also watch on your streaming device, including Roku and Apple TV.
