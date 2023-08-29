Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Honolulu police investigate a critical stabbing at a West Oahu beach

Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE(Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing left a man with critical injuries Monday afternoon, according to EMS officials.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 p.m. at Maili Beach Park.

EMS says the victim is a 32-year-old man.

The factors of the stabbing, as well as details on a suspect or potential arrests are unclear at this time as Honolulu police remain on scene investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Large Tropical Storm Irwin continues on a westward track in the Eastern Pacific
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Bissen: Hindsight is 20/20 in Lahaina disaster, but authorities have learned valuable lessons
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11

Latest News

Suspect charged in connection with Maili shooting that left 42-year-old dead
Suspect charged with murder in Maili shooting as police seek person of interest
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
HOW TO WATCH: Daylong vigil planned to honor those lost in Lahaina disaster
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Hawaii's outdoor warning siren system is tested monthly.
State cancels September’s siren test given planned vigil for wildfire victims