Honolulu police investigate a critical stabbing at a West Oahu beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing left a man with critical injuries Monday afternoon, according to EMS officials.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 p.m. at Maili Beach Park.

EMS says the victim is a 32-year-old man.

The factors of the stabbing, as well as details on a suspect or potential arrests are unclear at this time as Honolulu police remain on scene investigating.

This story will be updated.

