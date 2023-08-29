Honolulu police investigate a critical stabbing at a West Oahu beach
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stabbing left a man with critical injuries Monday afternoon, according to EMS officials.
The stabbing took place around 2:30 p.m. at Maili Beach Park.
EMS says the victim is a 32-year-old man.
The factors of the stabbing, as well as details on a suspect or potential arrests are unclear at this time as Honolulu police remain on scene investigating.
This story will be updated.
