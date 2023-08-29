Tributes
Governor to wildfire survivors: We’re here to provide aid in the short- and long-term

Gov. Josh Green met with wildfire survivors on Monday to reassure them he was working to provide them with more short- and long-term support.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. Josh Green met with wildfire survivors on Monday to reassure them he was working to provide them with more short- and long-term support.

The visit comes nearly three weeks after flames tore through Lahaina town.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Green met with Lahaina residents at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali, where a Family Assistance Center has been established to provide a “one-stop shop” of support to survivors.

Green visited the center after once again touring Lahaina, this time members of the U.S. House Committee on Natural Resources. The members of Congress also pledged their support.

Green told wildfire survivors that government is still in a recovery operation.

One key point of concern: The number of people still unaccounted for.

“This is a number that we respect that the police and the FBI are going through,” he said.

Hundreds are still missing after a ferocious wildfire swept through Lahaina town, leaving at least 115 people dead. Officials have warned that figure will likely rise in the weeks ahead.

Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, director of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said the crews have completed their search of properties but divers are still searching waters off Lahaina.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

