First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds pick up today, fire conditions expected tomorrow(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 3:17 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trade winds will begin to strengthen on Tuesday with breezy to locally strong trades expected by the middle of the week. A pocket of moisture will likely increase windward showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Conditions will quickly dry out Wednesday afternoon, remaining dry through Thursday. The combination of low humidities and strong trade winds will elevate fire weather concerns Wednesday afternoon and Thursday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH will be posted from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon.

Surf along south facing shores will remain up through Tuesday as a small south-southwest swell moves through. Surf along east facing shores will gradually trend up Wednesday through the second half as the trades ramp up. Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold into Tuesday as a small north-northwest swell moves through.

