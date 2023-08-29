Fire weather watch issued for leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands

Tributes
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.(DLNR)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 4:47 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The combination of low humidity and gusty trade winds will create critical fire weather conditions starting Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The alert may be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for some areas by early Wednesday.

Forecasters say that the winds for this event will not be comparable in strength to the Aug. 8 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were observed. Trade winds are forecast between 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to be downwind of terrain, NWS said.

Officials are urging residents to create a plan now, if evacuations are ordered.

In addition to staying aware, residents are advised to take steps to prevent fires, including:

  • No fireworks
  • Not cooking outdoors
  • Not driving through dry grass
  • Not doing any yardwork using machines that can spark
