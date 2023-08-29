Fire weather watch issued for leeward areas of all Hawaiian islands

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The combination of low humidity and gusty trade winds will create critical fire weather conditions starting Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for leeward areas of all Hawaiian Islands from noon Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The alert may be upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for some areas by early Wednesday.

First Alert Forecast: Stronger winds pick up today, fire conditions expected tomorrow

Forecasters say that the winds for this event will not be comparable in strength to the Aug. 8 event, where wind gusts of over 60 mph were observed. Trade winds are forecast between 15 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph.

The strongest wind gusts are expected to be downwind of terrain, NWS said.

Officials are urging residents to create a plan now, if evacuations are ordered.

In addition to staying aware, residents are advised to take steps to prevent fires, including:

No fireworks

Not cooking outdoors

Not driving through dry grass

Not doing any yardwork using machines that can spark

