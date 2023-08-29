Tributes
Finding hope in the ashes, volunteers discover engagement ring in rubble of Kula fire

In Kula, volunteers from the Samaritans Purse are sifting through handfuls of ash where homeowners believe some kind of precious item can be found.
By Daryl Huff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As fires tore through Kula, Maui, volunteers are now on a mission to help homeowners find hope in the ashes left behind.

Volunteers flown in from the mainland by the Samaritans Purse, a relief organization that’s part of the Billy Graham ministries, are sifting through handfuls of ash where homeowners believe some kind of precious item can be found.

And they’ve already had some success — unearthing a beloved diamond ring.

“The best find at this site was finding the daughter, her mom’s engagement ring,” said Gabrille Bouquet, a volunteer with Samaritans Purse. “They are still searching for (the daughter’s) engagement ring, but to have one thing like that means so much. It is really precious.”

Meanwhile, another homeowner in Kula, Ross Hart, said having the help of volunteers makes a difference.

“It’s hard by yourself digging and scraping through the ash. You start finding things and then pretty soon you are off track and your going everywhere. These folks are more focused and they know what they are looking for,” he said.

“Everything burns up. There’s a few things, precious things, memory items that survive, sometimes intact — but usually not.”

Volunteers sifting through the rubble.
Volunteers sifting through the rubble.(Hawaii News Now)

The manager of the Samaritans Purse Program, Tony Williamson, said they hope to do as much as they can to help everyone on Maui impacted by the devastating fires.

“These personal items mean a ton to these families. We hope to recover them and find that little bit of hope and bring a little bit of closure in this time,” Williamson said.

The charity has also flown in tons of PPE and other equipment, which is on standby to help the hundreds of residents of Lahaina and also to potentially supply hundreds of more volunteers.

Those residents still don’t know if they will have the same opportunity as those in Kula. That’s because there is so much hazardous materials and dense debris in Lahaina.

Officials are planning to spray it down with a sealant that would trap the debris and make it safer and easier to clean up and ship, but once that happens residents would not be allowed to return to their properties.

HNN is told that Maui County may announce a timeline for things like that at a press conference scheduled for Tuesday.

