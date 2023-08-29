Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Expert advice on digital estate planning

40% of Millennials want their social media accounts deleted after death
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:33 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 70% of millennials are appointing digital executors to control accounts like Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok after their death, according to a recent estate planning survey by Trust & Will.

Digital end of life planning is a newer concept, but one Mitch Mitchell with Trust & Will said everyone should think about.

In addition to physical property and personal items, many people have multiple digital accounts, which is why Mitchell said appointing someone to handle them could really help your loved ones when you are no longer here.

“If nothing else for your family, it is helpful to have a plan,” Mitchell said. “In the absence of a plan, your family will be left guessing. And so, if you have that written plan, then they have a guidebook to guide them and they know what you would have wanted.”

Trust & Will suggests making decisions about things like deleting social media accounts or memorializing them.

They also suggest that people consider how to provide access to other accounts, such as banking, streaming services and any subscriptions.

“The Apple accounts or the Google account, those are things that have more of like a key function across your digital life,” Mitchell explained. “So, that Gmail account that you have can unlock the powers for certain other things. Maybe you get bank statements there, maybe you get other financial account statements there.”

Trust & Will has a guide to help with digital estate planning.

NerdWallet has information about protecting your online assets after death.

AARP has help on preparing a plan for future caregivers.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
COMING UP: Maui’s mayor, emergency management officials discuss latest on Lahaina wildfire
A man rolls an arcade game toward a moving truck as waterfront businesses empty out furniture...
Hurricane Idalia chases Florida residents from the Gulf Coast as forecasters warn of storm surge
Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai and Kahoa Drive due to a police investigation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Kailua
Satellite image of the circulation of former Tropical Storm Irwin.
Irwin downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, expected to continue weakening
Kristin Perry, Senior Ambassador Giffords Gun Owners for Safety
Michiganders discuss gun safety reform and firearm injury prevention; look ahead to issue in 2024