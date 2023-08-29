Tributes
Dolly Parton turns down having tea with Kate on trip to London

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and...
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:56 AM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News/TMX) – Dolly Parton recently revealed she had to decline an invitation to afternoon tea with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2, Parton said she was in London on a recent work trip and revealed she had to turn down the royal invitation from Kate.

“This time, Lordy, I even got invited to have tea with Kate, but I couldn’t even go,” Parton said. “I thought it was very sweet and nice of her to invite me, and one of these days I’m going to get to do that.”

She joked that Kate “wasn’t going to promote my rock album, so I had to say no.”

Parton, 77, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2022. She had attempted to withdraw from consideration on the grounds that she hadn’t earned a rock-and-roll title.

However, she said the honor inspired her to release a rock album and announced one in May.

“Rockstar” is set to be released in November. The track list, which has already been released, features nine original songs and 21 classic covers, including duets.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

