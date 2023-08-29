DOE to hold meetings about reopening Maui schools

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui families and community members are invited to meet with principals of Lahaina public schools and HIDOE leaders to share input and discuss the latest updates for reopening schools in West Maui.

DOE officials say both meetings will be open to the public.

The two meetings will be held on Wednesday, Aug 30, from 9-11 a.m. at Citizen Church in Lahaina and from 1-3 p.m. at Maui Arts & Cultural Center, McCoy Studio Theater 1 in Kahului.

