Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

COMING UP: Maui’s mayor, emergency management officials discuss latest on Lahaina wildfire

Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.
Recovery crews search a destroyed property in Lahaina.(CBP photo by Glenn Fawcett)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:15 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s mayor and emergency management officials will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on Lahaina recovery operations.

HNN will carry the news conference live on air and online.

WATCH LIVE STARTING AT 1 P.M.

Authorities are offering the update as the grim search for remains in Lahaina nears its end, with hundreds still missing. Maui’s police chief and others have sought to prepare the community for the difficult reality that many victims may never be recovered from the ashes.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the wildfire remains at 115, where it has stood for several days.

Of those, 51 have been identified, many with the help of DNA technology.

Gov. Josh Green told Hawaii News Now that search-and-rescue crews have officially been “dismissed” from Lahaina though hundreds of FEMA personnel remain on the ground as the search for victims is in its final stages. Once they officially complete their work, crews will move in for the next phase — to secure and make a plan for removing tons of hazardous materials.

On Tuesday, the state and Maui County announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was selected to lead debris removal efforts in Lahaina, now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire since 1918. The timeline for this phase is still being developed and Maui County says it will provide more information to residents in the coming days, including whether they can retrieve belongings.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Paramedics started picking up patients in Lahaina with fire-related injuries a little after 3....
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Three Marines killed in Australia over the weekend when their Osprey tiltroter aircraft crashed...
3 Hawaii-based Marines die in Osprey crash during military exercises in Australia
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
State pledges to crack down on investors trying to buy up property in fire-ravaged areas
Kihapai Street is closed between Auwai and Kahoa Drive due to a police investigation.
Police respond to apparent barricade situation in Kailua
Three Marines killed in Australia over the weekend when their Osprey tiltroter aircraft crashed...
3 Hawaii-based Marines die in Osprey crash during military exercises in Australia