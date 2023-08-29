COMING UP: Maui’s mayor, emergency management officials discuss latest on Lahaina wildfire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s mayor and emergency management officials will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the latest on Lahaina recovery operations.

Authorities are offering the update as the grim search for remains in Lahaina nears its end, with hundreds still missing. Maui’s police chief and others have sought to prepare the community for the difficult reality that many victims may never be recovered from the ashes.

As of Tuesday, the death toll from the wildfire remains at 115, where it has stood for several days.

Of those, 51 have been identified, many with the help of DNA technology.

Gov. Josh Green told Hawaii News Now that search-and-rescue crews have officially been “dismissed” from Lahaina though hundreds of FEMA personnel remain on the ground as the search for victims is in its final stages. Once they officially complete their work, crews will move in for the next phase — to secure and make a plan for removing tons of hazardous materials.

On Tuesday, the state and Maui County announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers was selected to lead debris removal efforts in Lahaina, now home to the nation’s deadliest wildfire since 1918. The timeline for this phase is still being developed and Maui County says it will provide more information to residents in the coming days, including whether they can retrieve belongings.

