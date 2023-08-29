Tributes
Colorado man, 53, arrested for cyberstalking and obstruction of justice

Computer crimes expected to go up during shutdown
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:29 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Colorado man previously living in Hawaii has been charged with cyberstalking three people — including his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities say while living in the islands, 53-year-old John Hart engaged in a cyberstalking campaign to harass and intimidate his ex, as well as her former and current boyfriends.

The indictment alleges Hart told his ex to kill herself, created dating profiles for her, and sent men looking to date her to her workplace.

Hart was arrested in Colorado and charged with three counts of cyberstalking and obstruction of justice.

If convicted, Hart faces five years in prison on three counts of cyberstalking and 20 years for obstructing justice.

The FBI is investigating the case.

This story may be updated.

