City’s rental and utility relief program to temporarily reopen in September

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief program is temporarily reopening in the month of September to help Oahu renters cope with rising housing costs.

The program will open up to new applicants only.

The city said applicants could qualify for up to six months of rent and utility.

Applications will be accepted on the following dates and times, by appointment only:

Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room in Iwilei

Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room in Iwilei

Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu

Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Susan B. Wesley Community Center in Honolulu

Renters should bring:

Photo ID card for head of household (driver’s license, State ID card, or a passport)

Signed Social Security card and income documents for everyone over 18

Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020

Valid rent agreement

Late rent and/or utility bills or eviction notice

Renters can make an appointment by calling one of these numbers:

(808) 940-5209

(808) 940-6993

(808) 940-2838

(808) 728-3508

(808) 741-6966

The housing relief program has helped more than 18,000 Oahu families since April 2021.

To review eligibility information, click here.

