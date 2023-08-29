Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

City’s rental and utility relief program to temporarily reopen in September

Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.
Hawaii housing market: Makiki, Oahu.(HNN File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:17 AM HST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu’s Rental and Utility Relief program is temporarily reopening in the month of September to help Oahu renters cope with rising housing costs.

The program will open up to new applicants only.

The city said applicants could qualify for up to six months of rent and utility.

Applications will be accepted on the following dates and times, by appointment only:

  • Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room in Iwilei
  • Sept. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dole Canneryʻs Tenant Conference Room in Iwilei
  • Sept. 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu
  • Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Susan B. Wesley Community Center in Honolulu

Renters should bring:

  • Photo ID card for head of household (driver’s license, State ID card, or a passport)
  • Signed Social Security card and income documents for everyone over 18
  • Proof of financial hardship since March 13, 2020
  • Valid rent agreement
  • Late rent and/or utility bills or eviction notice

Renters can make an appointment by calling one of these numbers:

  • (808) 940-5209
  • (808) 940-6993
  • (808) 940-2838
  • (808) 728-3508
  • (808) 741-6966

The housing relief program has helped more than 18,000 Oahu families since April 2021.

To review eligibility information, click here.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Amid flurry of suits, HECO says power lines weren’t energized when deadly Lahaina fire started
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
Honolulu Police Tape / HNN FILE
Stabbing at a West Oahu beach turns deadly; police investigating
Lahaina (FILE)
First Maui victims were loaded into ambulances at least 12 hours before state was notified of deaths

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds picking up today, Fire Weather Alert on for tomorrow
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
Attorney general urges property owners to report unsolicited offers made after wildfires
The Small Business Administration offers low-interest, long term loans for homeowners, renters...
SBA offers loans for Maui homeowners, business owners affected by wildfires