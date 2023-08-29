Tributes
Attorney general urges property owners to report unsolicited offers made after wildfires

Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly...
Aerial Recovery dispatched five of their team members to Lahaina to help after the deadly wildfires on the island of Maui.(Photo submitted)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Attorney General Anne Lopez is urging Maui property owners in Lahaina and Kula to report anyone who makes any unsolicited offers to purchase their property following the devastating wildfires.

It applies to property owners located in ZIP codes 96761, 96767, and 96790.

Lopez says unsolicited offers are now considered a crime under the state’s sixth emergency proclamation relating to the wildfires.

Those found guilty may be imprisoned for up to a year and fined $5,000.

“Preying on people who suffered the most from the tragedy on Maui is despicable,” said Attorney General Lopez. “The Department of the Attorney General will investigate all such criminal activity and hold perpetrators accountable.”

Officials say if you receive an unsolicited and unwanted offer to purchase or acquire real property in one of the three ZIP codes, do not provide the caller with any personal information.

You are urged to immediately hang up the phone and call 911.

Property owners can also report the incident via email to the Department of the Attorney General at hawaiiag@hawaii.gov.

