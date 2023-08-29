3 Hawaii-based Marines die in Osprey crash during military exercises in Australia

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three Marines killed in Australia over the weekend when their Osprey tiltroter aircraft crashed during military exercises were all assigned to Hawaii.

Eight other Marines were hospitalized following the crash near the coastal city of Darwin.

The three Marines who died were identified as:

Cpl. Spencer R. Collart , 21, a native of Virginia.

Capt. Eleanor V. LeBeau , 29, an Osprey pilot originally from Illinois.

And Maj. Tobin J. Lewis, 37, of Jefferson, Colorado.

The Osprey aircraft that crashed was one of two that flew from Darwin to Melville on Sunday as part of Exercise Predators Run, which involves the militaries of the United States, Australia, Indonesia, the Philippines and East Timor, the Associated Press reported.

The cause of the crash had yet to be explained.

The Osprey is a hybrid aircraft that takes off and lands like a helicopter.

During flight, it can tilt its propellers forward and cruise much faster like an airplane. The craft crashed into tropical forest and burst into flame.

Before Sunday, there had been five fatal crashes of Marine Ospreys since 2012.

