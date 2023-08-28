When should sirens be sounded? An activation over the weekend raises new questions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are demanding clarity about the use of emergency sirens after the alarms were activated during a brush fire that prompted evacuations Saturday.

The brush fire in the area on Saturday afternoon brought with it a response that was swift and multi-pronged. Military helicopters assisted those from the Maui Fire Department to drop water.

Text alerts urged residents in the area to evacuate.

And emergency sirens were sounded.

For area residents, the response to the fire Saturday, which burned seven acres of land, felt much different from how the Lahaina fire on Aug. 8 was handled.

Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted

That inferno left more than a 115 dead with hundreds still missing.

“It definitely was different,” said Conner Bloxham, who works in Kaanapali.

“By the third time the sirens going off, people realized something was going on. Hundreds of cars lining up, everybody was just heading north.”

Officials have pushed back against questions over why sirens weren’t sounded in Lahaina on Aug. 8, saying sounding the sirens could have confused people.

In an interview with HNN Investigates, the incident commander of the state’s response — Maj. Gen. Ken Hara — said they are reviewing protocols over use of sirens.

“There’s a lot of questions about the sirens,” said Hara. “We’re already reviewing what the current protocols are. We’re in discussions with the county if anything needs to change.”

On Sunday, state officials told HNN it was HIEMA that sounded the sirens on Saturday after getting a request from Maui County.

