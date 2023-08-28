HECO denies claims its power lines started Lahaina fire, insinuates county holds blame

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric on Sunday night pushed back against claims — including from Maui County — that its power lines started the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century, saying power lines were de-energized in the area at the time the blaze started.

HECO issued a lengthy statement at 10 p.m. Sunday to rebut the allegations.

Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-caused’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina

Previously, the utility had declined comment on several lawsuits, but did express “disappointment” about a suit filed by Maui County that characterized the Lahaina wildfire as “utility-caused” and also alleged HECO’s negligence was to blame for the blaze.

In its statement Sunday night, HECO President and CEO Shelee Kimura said she was “surprised” that Maui County “rushed to court even before completing its own investigation.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, the county’s lawsuit may leave us no choice in the legal system but to show its responsibility for what happened that day.”

What HECO is alluding to as the county’s “responsibility” for the Lahaina disaster wasn’t clear.

In the statement, the utility detailed a chronology of Aug. 8, the day of the wildfire.

it said about 6:30 a.m., high winds brought down power lines, which sparked a fire.

But Maui County firefighters brought the blaze under control and later determined it was “extinguished.” HECO said about about 3 p.m., when a second fire started in Lahaina, power lines in Lahaina had been de-energized for approximately six hours.

Importantly, and not previously known, HECO said its crew members apparently saw the Lahaina wildfire start about 75 yards from Lahainaluna Road in the field near the intermediate school

The crews called 911, HECO said, but “by the time the Maui County Fire Department arrived back on the scene, it was not able to contain the afternoon fire and it spread out of control.”

HECO also said it has alerted federal investigators of the availability of records that “demonstrate these facts.”

The afternoon fire is what caused the Lahaina disaster that’s so far claimed 115 lives and left the entire community destroyed. FEMA has put the damage from the blaze at more than $5 billion.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.