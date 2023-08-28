Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HECO denies claims its power lines started Lahaina fire, insinuates county holds blame

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:55 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaiian Electric on Sunday night pushed back against claims — including from Maui County — that its power lines started the nation’s deadliest wildfire in a century, saying power lines were de-energized in the area at the time the blaze started.

HECO issued a lengthy statement at 10 p.m. Sunday to rebut the allegations.

Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-caused’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina

Previously, the utility had declined comment on several lawsuits, but did express “disappointment” about a suit filed by Maui County that characterized the Lahaina wildfire as “utility-caused” and also alleged HECO’s negligence was to blame for the blaze.

In its statement Sunday night, HECO President and CEO Shelee Kimura said she was “surprised” that Maui County “rushed to court even before completing its own investigation.”

She continued: “Unfortunately, the county’s lawsuit may leave us no choice in the legal system but to show its responsibility for what happened that day.”

What HECO is alluding to as the county’s “responsibility” for the Lahaina disaster wasn’t clear.

In the statement, the utility detailed a chronology of Aug. 8, the day of the wildfire.

it said about 6:30 a.m., high winds brought down power lines, which sparked a fire.

But Maui County firefighters brought the blaze under control and later determined it was “extinguished.” HECO said about about 3 p.m., when a second fire started in Lahaina, power lines in Lahaina had been de-energized for approximately six hours.

Importantly, and not previously known, HECO said its crew members apparently saw the Lahaina wildfire start about 75 yards from Lahainaluna Road in the field near the intermediate school

The crews called 911, HECO said, but “by the time the Maui County Fire Department arrived back on the scene, it was not able to contain the afternoon fire and it spread out of control.”

HECO also said it has alerted federal investigators of the availability of records that “demonstrate these facts.”

The afternoon fire is what caused the Lahaina disaster that’s so far claimed 115 lives and left the entire community destroyed. FEMA has put the damage from the blaze at more than $5 billion.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

MFD responds to Brush Fire in Kaanapali
When should sirens be sounded? An activation over the weekend raises new questions
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Large Tropical Storm Irwin continues on a westward track in the Eastern Pacific
HECO on Sunday night pushed back against claims — including from Maui County — that its power...
HECO denies claims its power lines started Lahaina fire, insinuates county holds blame
ere’s a look at some of the games the HNN sports team caught in week three.
‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: A stormy weekend of high school football in week three of action