MPD investigating after 21-year-old dies in early morning Kihei shooting

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police opened up an investigation after a 21-year-old man died after a shooting in Kihei early Sunday morning, said police officials.

MPD says the incident happened just after 4 a.m. when MPD responded to an address on South Kihei Road in Kihei.

Officials say upon arrival, medic personnel reported a group of unknown men left a man who had sustained what appeared to be two gunshot wounds to the abdomen outside of the building.

MPD says none of the men remained on the scene to speak to authorities.

Officials say first responders performed life-saving measures on the scene before the Kahului man, 21, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in critical condition.

MPD says he later succumbed to his injuries and died in the hospital.

Officials say the victim’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

MPD says no other injuries were reported from the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact lead Detective Jhun-Lee Casio of the Criminal Investigation Division at (808) 244-6425.

People wishing to remain anonymous can call Maui Crime Stoppers at (808) 242-6966.

This is an ongoing story.

