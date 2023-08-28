Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say

Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and using alcohol to torture ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida. (Credit: WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 4:03 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPLG) - Residents in several neighborhoods in Broward County, Florida, say ducks who have been living with them for years are now in danger.

They say strangers are showing up and taking those ducks, even injuring and killing them.

The residents claim the men are trespassing to grab the birds.

“We don’t feel secure anymore,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

The woman lives in one of the neighborhoods where, according to her and other neighbors, men in masks are coming onto their properties and brutally capturing all the ducks that roam around.

“They use a rubbing alcohol. Then the ducks that survive, they are blind and they are disabled ducks. They are not able to fly home,” she said.

Surveillance images show the men chasing after the ducks with a net. In a separate piece of video, you see them walking back to their pickup truck with a duck and throwing it into a cage.

Residents believe this duo is the same pair who allegedly removed the ducks from a neighborhood in Plantation, Florida. That incident happened in May and resulted in a resident getting physically attacked.

They point out that the pickup truck looks to be identical, along with the yellow cages.

“The strangers come after when it’s dark and they take the ducks and they go into the property, they trespass and that’s illegal and that’s criminal,” one resident said.

People in the area say they have complained numerous times to the city, but nothing has been done.

“To come into my property without permission, it does upset me a lot and other neighbors too,” one resident said.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Large Tropical Storm Irwin continues on a westward track in the Eastern Pacific
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Trump lawyers back in DC court as two sides differ over trial date in election subversion case
This photo provided by the York County Sheriff's Office shows a car that struck three state...
4 troopers hit by car on roadside while investigating a family dispute in Maine
FILE - A sign points visitors toward the financial services department at a hospital, Friday,...
Millions of kids at risk of losing Medicaid coverage, though many may still qualify
Witnesses say men in masks are capturing and torturing ducks in several neighborhoods in Florida.
Men in masks are capturing and injuring ducks in Florida, witnesses say