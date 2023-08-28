‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: A stormy weekend of high school football in week three of action

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a wet and rainy weekend of football as Hawaii high school football wrapped up week three.

Here’s a look at some of the games the HNN sports team caught in week three.

Waialua vs. Kaimuki

Were going to start it off early, Thursday night football with Kaimuki taking on Waialua in the ‘Battle of the Bulldogs’.

Kaimuki with the early edge, they’d go up 26-6 at the half. Waialua tries to claw back but too little too late, final score 36-20.

Quarterback Iosefa Letuli goes 11/16 for 236 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Roosevelt vs. Pearl City

The rain made it’s way into Town with Roosevelt and Pearl City duking it out in a defensive battle on Friday night.

Trey Dacoscos put up 210 yards and 1 TD. The Chargers move to 3-0 on the young season.

Final score, 18-7.

Kapolei vs. Waipahu

It was storming out in the 94 block on Friday night, both literally and on the field with Kapolei taking on Waipahu.

Both teams dealing with the weather with the hurricanes taking a 28-21 lead into half.

After halftime, the Canes would be too much for the marauders, final score 63-28.

QB Liatama Amisone goes 18/34 for 258 yards and 5 touchdowns with 158 yards on the ground and 3 rushing TDs.

Campbell vs. Leilehua

On Saturday, it was a battle out in Central Oahu.

Campbell met Leilehua at Hugh Yoshida Stadium with both teams looking to stay undefeated.

Jaron Keawe Sagapolutele would carry the Sabers to victory — with 306 yards and 4 TDs.

The Sabers stomp out the Mules, 48-7.

Here’s a look at some of the other scores in week three.

Friday

Friday, week three (Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Saturday, week three (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.