Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims

Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.(Courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:39 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man. The 28-year-old is now confirmed to be among those killed in the Lahaina fire.

His sister, Jayna Barut, says she’s still in shock.

The family had held out hope Losano had somehow escaped the inferno that destroyed the town.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

“In my heart after all this time, I felt like I already knew,” she said.

“But when I heard it, it was unreal to me. I was like I would never thought I’d ever experienced something like that.”

Losano leaves behind two boys — a 5- and 6-year-old.

Barut was it was a “blessing” to be Losano’s sister.

“No matter what situation I was in, he was always there,” she said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Scores of white crosses line the fence along the Lahaina Bypass. Each one represents a lost...
The names of the fallen: Maui County, loved ones identify wildfire victims

Latest News

MPD responds to use of barricades in Lahaina fire
Maui police chief responds to criticism over barricades that were up as Lahaina burned
Hawaii's Department of Labor and Industrial Relations can help those on Maui with both regular...
Here’s how wildfire survivors can apply for unemployment benefits
Chinatown mural designed by Honolulu fire captain honors victims of Maui wildfires
Chinatown mural designed by Honolulu Fire captain honors victims of Maui wildfires
110-year-old tree falls in Moanalua Gardens, opens doors for creative reuse
Moanalua Gardens maps out ‘new life’ for century-old tree felled by strong winds