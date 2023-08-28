Hawaii Football falls to Vanderbilt in 2023 season opener, 35-28

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team opened its 2023 season Saturday night, on the road against Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee.

The weather in Nashville delayed kick off a bit, but the game did get going.

In the first quarter — ‘Bows start the game with the ball and they go three and out. The Commodores didn’t take long to find pay dirt, four offensive snaps and Vandy takes the early lead, however they do not convert the two-point attempt.

UH on the next drive gets something going, taking it down to the redzone and touchdown. Brayden Schager connects with Steven McBride to the lead.

Vandy answers fast, Jaden McGowan goes 97-yard for a kickoff return, they convert on the two pointer and they lead it 14-7 in the first.

In the second quarter, UH going for it on fourth down and Schager unloads and finds McBride again for a 45-yard touchdown. Hawaii cuts the defecit to 21-14 going into halftime.

After the break, the UH offense goes silent while Vandy strikes in the redzone to go up 28-14.

To the fourth — Vandy separating themselves from the ‘Bow, but they didn’t go down without a fight.

They get two TD’s in the final frame of play to keep it within one score, but Schager’s pass gets intercepted and that’s the ball game, final score 35-28.

“We’ve seen the team this year, there’s a whole bunch of different from last year and I’m pretty sure the whole state of Hawaii has seen that.” UH wide receiver Pofele Ashlock told Hawaii News Now. “So, one thing for us is just to understand that we’re going home to our state and we’re going to play.”

Up next the ‘Bows are back at home to face Stanford on September 1st.

