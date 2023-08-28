First Alert Forecast: Pleasant weather expected this week with stronger winds due on Wednesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate and slightly rain prone trade winds will bring locally heavy showers to windward and mauka areas this morning. More stable trades take over late Monday, followed by a breezy to locally strong trade wind pattern Wednesday and Thursday. A return to more typical trade pattern is expected Friday through the coming weekend.

A small south-southwest swell moves through the state today. Another tiny long- period southwest swell is possible Friday into the weekend. A small north-northwest swell is due later today, another small northwest swell is due over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will remain small through the first half of the week, then trend up through the second half as the trades ramp up locally and upstream of the state.

