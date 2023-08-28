Tributes
Drier weather and breezier trade winds on the horizon

7-Day Forecast
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 4:07 PM HST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Some locally heavy showers are possible overnight into early Monday morning, thanks to an upper level disturbance over the islands. This disturbance should move away and allow for drier and more stable conditions to move in, followed by breezy trade winds Wednesday and Thursday.

Your First Alert Weather Team is tracking Tropical Storm Irwin, more than 2,000 miles east of the islands. The National Hurricane Center expects to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low by the time it reaches the Central Pacific. Right now, the possible impacts to the state will be minimal, but there may be an increase in showers early next week.

We also have a First Alert for possible extreme fire weather conditions Wednesday and Thursday, as breezy to locally strong trade winds will combine with the drier airmass to increase the risk of fires. Watch for the possibility of a Red Flag Warning late Wednesday or Thursday.

In surf, a small northwest swell will likely peak Monday before declining into the middle of the week. Surf along east facing shores will be small for the first half of the week before increasing trade winds push wave heights upward. South shores will see small surf through the week, with a small bump possible Monday into Tuesday.

