Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Amazon is raising free-shipping minimums for some customers who don’t have Prime memberships

FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in...
FILE - Packages pass through a scanner at an Amazon fulfillment center, Aug. 3, 2017, in Baltimore. Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers need to spend on its site to get free shipping. To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:53 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has been quietly raising the amount some customers must spend on its site to get free shipping.

To qualify for no-cost deliveries, some Amazon customers who don’t have Prime memberships now need to spend $35, up from $25 previously.

Amazon spokesperson Kristina Pressentin confirmed the company is testing the new qualification, which was first reported by the blog eCommerce Bytes. The change doesn’t impact Prime members who pay $14.99 per month, or $139 a year, for free shipping and other perks.

“We continually evaluate our offerings and make adjustments based on those assessments,” Pressentin said.

For now, the new $35 minimum seems to apply to customers based on where they live, the consumer education website Consumer World said Monday. Among other cities, it noted Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered, has a $25 minimum, while non-Prime customers in nearby Bellevue have to pay $35 for free shipping.

The move comes as the online retail giant works to cut costs across different areas of its business. The company has cut more than 27,000 corporate jobs in the past year and axed areas of its business that haven’t been delivering. Earlier this year, it stopped free grocery delivery for Prime members on orders less than $150.

In the past, Amazon has raised the threshold order amount for free shipping as high as $49. It lowered it to $25 in 2017 as Walmart was ramping up its ecommerce operations.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Loved ones are remembering Poomaikai Losano as a selfless, loving family man.
‘He was always there’: 28-year-old father of 2 confirmed to be among Lahaina victims
new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Large Tropical Storm Irwin continues on a westward track in the Eastern Pacific
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Bissen: Hindsight is 20/20 in Lahaina disaster, but authorities have learned valuable lessons

Latest News

Chicago police officers stand outside Guaranteed Rate Field on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in...
Shooting that wounded 2 at White Sox game likely involved gun fired inside stadium, police say
Police say Ryan Palmeter used a semi-automatic rifle and a handgun to kill his victims.
Jacksonville shooting: New video of gunman released
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
LATEST: 99% of Lahaina disaster area searched as death toll stands at 115
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Florida governor declares widespread state of emergency ahead of Idalia’s expected landfall